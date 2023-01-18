Watch Now
DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts

Tropical Weather Florida
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Friends work at the home of Josh Wagner to try and shore up a system of reinforcement that he designed the day before in the hours after his seawall collapsed, in an effort to save his family's pool deck and home following the passage of Nicole, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Ponce Inlet, Fla. Wagner estimates that between Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the family lost around 15 feet of yard, as well 12-14 feet of sand vertically in front of their home, which used to be only a few feet above beach level. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tropical Weather Florida
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:48:12-05

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.

The money is part of a legislative package approved by state lawmakers during a special session in December that focused on property insurance following the storms.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state, causing widespread damage. Hurricane Nicole then hit in November, making landfall on the eastern coast of Florida, slamming areas where Ian had caused severe beach erosion just weeks earlier.

