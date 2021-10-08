Watch
Florida man guilty of Chauvin lawyer threat in Floyd case

AP
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 09:54:01-04

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to phoning threats to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old William John Hartnett made the threatening call April 6 from Miami.

Hartnett faces up to five years in prison at sentencing set for Dec. 15. He's been charged with one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications.

Prosecutors said Hartnett called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which was paying for ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s defense.

The 18-second message included several threats against Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer.

