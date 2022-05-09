Watch
News

Actions

Trial to start in slaying of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead

Tara Grinstead
Elliott Minor/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006 file photo, missing teacher Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. A Georgia man is standing trial on charges that he helped conceal the death of Tara Grinstead, who disappeared more than 13 years ago. Bo Dukes is charged with concealing a death, hindering the apprehension of a felon and lying to police after Tara Grinstead vanished from her home in rural Irwin County in October 2005. His trial began Monday, March 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)
Tara Grinstead
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:12:34-04

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — More than 16 years after a popular high school teacher vanished in rural Georgia, a man is about to stand trial for her murder. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in the trial of Ryan Duke.

He's charged with murdering Tara Grinstead, a 30-year-old teacher and former beauty queen whose disappearance in October 2005 remained a mystery for more than a decade.

Duke was arrested in 2017, after confessing to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that he killed Grinstead in her home and burned her body to ash in a pecan orchard. Duke's defense attorneys say he made a false confession under the influence of drugs. Another man, Bo Dukes, was convicted in 2019 for helping burn Grinstead's body. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming