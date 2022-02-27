Man gets prison for illegally shipping turtles and snakes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Florida man who admitted that he illegally shipped turtles and venomous snakes from his home in south Georgia has been sentenced to serve nearly three years in prison.

Ashtyn Michael Rance of Miami pleaded guilty in November to one count of wildlife trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say Rance was sentenced last week to serve two years and nine months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $4,300 fine.