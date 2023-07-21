Watch Now
Harris targets Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 21, 2023
(AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will swipe at new standards for teaching Black history in Florida during a trip to Jacksonville.

The standards have been criticized as playing down the horror of slavery, such as including instruction on how slaves benefited from skills that they learned. The standards were adopted by the Florida Board of Education on Wednesday.
The trip Friday is the latest example of how Harris has targeted cultural issues such as race, schooling and abortion that are championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate.

DeSantis in turn accuses Democrats of being “obsessed” with his state while, in his view, they ignore issues like border security.

