Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville. He fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed in March 2020. Attorneys for Kenneth Walker say the city of Louisville agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court. Police knocked down Taylor's door the night of the deadly raid, and Walker fired a shot from a handgun, striking one of the officers. Walker was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.