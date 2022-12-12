Watch Now
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

Steven Senne/AP
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition, center, displays a placard showing fallen Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston. Petersen advocates for changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 15:51:01-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville. He fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed in March 2020. Attorneys for Kenneth Walker say the city of Louisville agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court. Police knocked down Taylor's door the night of the deadly raid, and Walker fired a shot from a handgun, striking one of the officers. Walker was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.

