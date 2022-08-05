Watch Now
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join 'The View' as cohosts

Jeff Lipsky/AP
This combination of images shows Alyssa Farah Griffin, left, and Ana Navarro, newly named co-hosts for "The View." (Jeff Lipsky/ABC via AP)
Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 04, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration spokeswoman who broke from her old boss following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, will be the conservative voice on the daytime talk show “The View.”

She replaces Meghan McCain, who left last summer after four years on the show and complained afterward about a toxic workplace.

“The View” also named another Republican Trump foe and frequent guest on the show, Ana Navarro, as a regular panelist.

Although Farah Griffin now regularly speaks out against Donald Trump, some are not willing to accept her because of her service to the administration and are calling online to boycott the show.

