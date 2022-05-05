Watch
Florida deputy runs over beachgoer lying on sand

Photo: Richard Walker CC BY 2.0 / License Info / MGN Online
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 09:31:55-04

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a sheriff deputy ran over a woman who was lying on the sand in a Florida beach as he was driving to check on a 911 hangup call.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the 58-year-old deputy Todd Brien was on beach patrol at St. Pete Beach Wednesday when the call came in.

Brien got into his sheriff's Chevrolet Tahoe vehicle and ran over a 23-year-old woman who was lying on her back, driving over her right side and mid to upper back area. The young woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

