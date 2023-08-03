Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage

Forget about orange slices, players like Alex Morgan, Australia’s Katrina Gorry and Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews are redefining what it means to be a “soccer mom.”

While it is nothing new for mothers to be elite athletes, the level of support they’re getting while on the job is improving. There are three mothers on the U.S. team: Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz.

Other moms at this World Cup included Jamaica’s Konya Plummer, France’s Amel Majri, Argentina’s Vanina Correa and Germany’s Melanie Leupolz.