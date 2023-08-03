Watch Now
Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage

FILE -United States' Alex Morgan holds her daughter, Charlie, as she listens to Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, speak during an event with the federation, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association at Audi Field in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Forget about orange slices, players like Alex Morgan, Australia’s Katrina Gorry and Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews are redefining what it means to be a “soccer mom.”

While it is nothing new for mothers to be elite athletes, the level of support they’re getting while on the job is improving. There are three mothers on the U.S. team: Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz.

Other moms at this World Cup included Jamaica’s Konya Plummer, France’s Amel Majri, Argentina’s Vanina Correa and Germany’s Melanie Leupolz.

