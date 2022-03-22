Watch
Stacey Abrams sues to get unlimited fundraising committee

Stacey Abrams
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Stacey Abrams
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:58:31-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams wants a federal judge to let her immediately begin raising and spending unlimited sums. Abrams sued on Monday, challenging as unconstitutional new fundraising committees created by Georgia lawmakers last year. Such leadership committees allow unlimited contributions. An incumbent governor and an opposing major party nominee can form such committees.

Abrams argues she's the Democratic nominee because she's unopposed and can start a leadership committee before the May 24 primary. Abrams asserts it's unfair to let only Republican Gov. Brian Kemp raise unlimited money. State officials say they're seeking legal advice on whether Abrams can be considered the nominee before May 24.

