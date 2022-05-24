Watch
Florida suspends abortion clinic after hospitalizations

Posted at 9:38 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 21:38:31-04

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An abortion clinic that serves women from all over the U.S. South had its license suspended this weekend under an emergency order from Florida health officials after two women who had undergone procedures at the clinic were hospitalized this year.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration ordered the suspension of the license for American Family Planning of Pensacola, effective starting Saturday.

On its website, the clinic says it serves women from Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

In cases cited by the agency, the clinic failed to monitor the patients at all times and didn’t provide medical records when patients were transferred.

