UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital

University of Virginia Shooting
AP
This image provided by Brenda Hollins by Gordon McKernan shows Mike Hollins, right, and his mother, Brenda Hollins, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022. Mike Hollins was shot and wounded on the school’s campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were fatally shot during the incident. (Brenda Hollins and Gordon McKernan via AP)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 12:35:41-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital. The mother of running back Mike Hollins tweeted the news early Monday. She asked for continued prayers “as he recovers and settles into his new life.” She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington. Authorities have charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team, with second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting.

