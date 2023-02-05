Watch Now
Meren powers Florida A&M men's basketball team to win over Texas Southern

Rattlers 76, Tigers 69
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
Courtesy: MGN Online
Posted at 11:29 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 23:29:08-05

HOUSTON (AP) — Noah Meren posted a double-double to power Florida A&M to a 76-69 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Meren finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Smith hit four 3-pointers and all four of his free throws, scoring 16. Jordan Tillmon added 11 points.

John Walker III led the Tigers (7-16, 3-7) with 26 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while PJ Henry scored 11.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Florida A&M visits Prairie View A&M, while Texas Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

