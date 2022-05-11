Watch
News

Actions

US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

Overdose Deaths
Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Overdose Deaths
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 10:10:43-04

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record. That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021. The estimate marked a 15% increase from previous record — set just the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates to come up with the estimates. Overdose death trends are geographically uneven.

Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021 — the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming