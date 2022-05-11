US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record. That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021. The estimate marked a 15% increase from previous record — set just the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates to come up with the estimates. Overdose death trends are geographically uneven.

Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021 — the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.