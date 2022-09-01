Watch Now
NCAA approves transfer windows and enforcement reforms

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 21:47:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved changes to transfer rules and several proposals aimed at enforcement reforms.

The proposed changes came from the Transformation Committee as part of the first phase of that group’s work. The changes to transfer rules will go into effect immediately.

Sport-specific windows will be set during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be eligible immediately to compete the following school year.

On the enforcement side, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be eliminated.

The NCAA's outside enforcement task force to handle complex infractions cases has mostly slowed down the processing of cases.

