Florida Supreme Court Justice Lawson to retire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson will retire at the end of August. Friday's announcement will give Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the opportunity to have appointed four of the seven justices. Lawson’s retirement will be effective well ahead of DeSantis’ November reelection bid. Lawson was appointed by former governor and current Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott six years ago. He said he and his wife Julie plan to spend his retirement focusing on family, health, spiritual growth, friends, outdoor sports and charitable work in the United States and abroad. DeSantis appointed current Justices Carlos Muniz, John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans.