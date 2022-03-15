Watch
With Freeman a free agent, Braves get star 1B Olson from A's

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
Posted at 10:28 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 22:28:58-04

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

The A's are getting four players from Atlanta, including young outfielder Cristian Pache, in the deal. Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, including as a veteran leader on last year’s championship team.

The 32-year-old has been revered by fans and teammates in Georgia.

On Sunday, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said that if Freeman returned, he expected the left-handed slugger would one day have his number retired.

