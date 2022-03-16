Watch
Georgia hires Mike White from Florida to replace fired Crean

Florida coach Mike White yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Florida won 72-60. <br/>White was named the men's basketball coach at the University of Georgia Sunday.<br/><br/>AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 11:38 PM, Mar 15, 2022
Georgia has hired Mike White from Florida to provide new leadership to its basketball program only three days after firing Tom Crean.

White’s hiring was approved by Georgia’s athletic association’s executive board in a telephone meeting Sunday.

White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games.

The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record.

The Gators finished .500 or better in conference games in each season under White, a mark never reached by Georgia with Crean.

In four seasons, Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games.

