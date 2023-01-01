Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45

Jeremiah Green
Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
FILE PHOTO: Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Jeremiah Green
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 11:31:41-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45. Influenced by Talking Heads and XTC among others, Modest Mouse debuted in 1996 with the album “This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About” and built a substantial critical following before having mainstream success with their fourth release, “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” and the singles “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming