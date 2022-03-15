Watch
News

Actions

Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Bob Saget
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Bob Saget
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:18:06-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new law enforcement report says fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor. The report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was released Tuesday. It includes a description of the medical examiner's conclusions after performing an autopsy on Sagat's body in January. The comedian was found by a hotel security officer on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9. His death has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming