Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Honoree Toby Keith performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis on June 18, 2015, in New York. Keith announced Sunday, June 12, 2022, that he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months .(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 21:03:37-04

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.

The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family.

The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois.

His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

