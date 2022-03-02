Woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout.

Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly identifying recipients and details about big lottery payouts puts their lives at risk. She is serving a life term at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala. A jury convicted Moore in December 2012 of first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Abraham Lee Shakespeare.

The bill in Florida’s Legislature would keep secret for 90 days the names of lottery winners of $250,000 or more unless the winner wants to be publicly identified.