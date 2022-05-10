Watch
Georgia's Perdue raises $2.3M in challenge but trails Kemp

John Bazemore/AP
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a "Save the Majority" rally on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 11:11 PM, May 09, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican David Perdue raised $2.3 million in the three months ended April 30, the former U.S. senator’s campaign reported Monday.

That’s behind the $2.7 million incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp raised in only 26 days following the April 4 end of the Georgia legislative session.

Perdue is the top challenger to Kemp in the May 24 GOP primary. Perdue loaned his campaign $500,000. Perdue had about $900,000 in cash on April 30, while Kemp had $10.7 million.

Kemp has collected more than $22 million for his reelection bid, compared to the $3.5 million Perdue has raised in a shorter period.

