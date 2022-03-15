Florida ends legislative session marked by culture wars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature had 60 days to accomplish two things: pass a budget and approve new political maps.

Lawmakers didn’t finish either on time. Lawmakers extended their session three days to finish up work on the budget, approving a $112.1 billion spending plan on Monday. They’ll have to call a special session to send Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis their congressional maps.

The session was largely driven by DeSantis’ agenda on cultural issues.

Lawmakers sent him bills aimed at keeping immigrants illegally in the country out of Florida, placing limits the way race can be discussed in classrooms, adding further limits on abortion and prohibiting discussions on LGBTQ issues with young students.