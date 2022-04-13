Watch
Pastors sue AME Church over missing retirement funds

Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 20:42:25-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.

The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits late last month against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S.

They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The church says it has hired an outside legal firm and forensics experts to conduct an investigation

