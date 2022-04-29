Florida Education Board OKs Diaz as next commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Sen. Manny Diaz will become the state’s first Hispanic education commissioner.

The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Diaz on Friday. The vote came just more than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced him as his choice to replace outgoing Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Diaz appointment is effective June 1.

Diaz has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012. The South Florida Republican has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator.