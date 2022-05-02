Deputies, Florida woman fire shots in McDonald's standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman exchanged shots with sheriff’s deputies during a suspected robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant that led to an hours-long armed standoff.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that the unidentified woman had fired a shot inside the restaurant late Saturday and made “threatening statements.” The woman then allegedly fired shots from inside the McDonald’s at deputies when they arrived.

They returned fire, but no one was injured and all employees and customers got out safely, the sheriff’s office said. The standoff ended about 4:45 a.m. The investigation continues.