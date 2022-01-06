Watch
News

Actions

Florida providing 1 million at-home COVID tests for seniors

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd before speaking during the American Legislative Exchange Council Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:39:56-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says about one million at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The governor announced the new initiative Thursday in West Palm Beach. He says the self-administered tests will start going out to every nursing home and long-term care facility in the state starting Thursday. They can then request additional kits as needed. A

The state will also start making the kits available to senior communities. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state is following a “sensible public health” campaign, focusing on testing only those at risk or who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming