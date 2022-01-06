Florida providing 1 million at-home COVID tests for seniors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says about one million at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The governor announced the new initiative Thursday in West Palm Beach. He says the self-administered tests will start going out to every nursing home and long-term care facility in the state starting Thursday. They can then request additional kits as needed. A

The state will also start making the kits available to senior communities. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state is following a “sensible public health” campaign, focusing on testing only those at risk or who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.