Florida man charged with attacking officers at Capitol riot

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A federal jury is set to resume deliberating in the trial of a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer. The 12 jurors deliberated for more than four hours on Friday without reaching a verdict in the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 6:31 PM, Apr 13, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a Florida man has been arrested for attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 39-year-old Steven Miles of Zephyrhills was arrested Tuesday in Florida. Miles faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

The case is being prosecuted in Washington, D.C., federal court.

According to a criminal complaint, Miles last year marched in a group to the Capitol, where he and other rioters fought with police officers who were protecting the Capitol.

Officials say Miles shoved and attempted to punch police officers.

Five people died in the violence that day, including a police officer.

