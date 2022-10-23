Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest

MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case.

Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland, according to online court records.

The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest.

Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement.

“Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret," the statement said. "We are both working to drop legal charges and move forward. Our primary focus at this time is our daughter, our greatest joy, and we appreciate privacy and respect as we navigate this as a family.”

Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County. Durrer's exit comes less than three weeks before Election Day. Crist is challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has held a consistent lead in polls.

The campaign's deputy manager, Sydney Throop, has taken over for Durrer.