Cowart sends Grambling to victory over Florida A&M in men's basketball

Tigers 62, Rattlers 57
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 09:55:59-05

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points to help Grambling fend off Florida A&M 62-57 on Monday night.

Cowart added five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (9-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon added 14 points and six rebounds. Carte'Are Gordon totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dimingus Stevens led the way for the Rattlers (2-12) with 13 points. Jordan Tillmon added 11 points and six rebounds, while Chase Barrs scored 11. Florida A&M has lost six straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling visits Southern and Florida A&M hosts UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

