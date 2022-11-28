Watch Now
Democrats kept the Senate this year, but 2024 may be harder

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, welcomes Senator-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., left, and Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose victories helped give Democrats the majority in the next Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 28, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats celebrating a successful effort to keep control of the U.S. Senate this year will soon confront a 2024 campaign that could prove more challenging. The Democratic Party enters the next cycle defending 23 Senate seats, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats. That’s compared with just 10 Senate seats that Republicans hope to keep in their column. Several states that had costly and hotly contested Senate races this year will see a repeat in 2024. Those states include Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, some states have become increasingly hostile to Democrats, including Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.

