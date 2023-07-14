Ex-NBA star Dwayne Wade to join WNBA's Chicago Sky ownership group

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwayne Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA. Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league's Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake in the team to a group that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month. The three-time NBA champion confirmed on Twitter that he was investing in the team. ESPN was the first to report the news. “It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the WNBA It’s official! This is for the home team– literally,” he wrote on the social media site. Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, joined ownership groups for the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake of the MLS since retiring. ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports