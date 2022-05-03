Prosecutors: Trio defrauded Miami-Dade County of $640,000

MIAMI (AP) — A former bank branch manager and two men with ties to a Miami-Dade County comissioner are accused of stealing $640,000 from the county.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Monday that the trio used their positions to apply for county grant money in the namee of social service organizations.

One had served as chief of staff for Commissioner Jean Monestime, another was an aide to the commissioner and the third worked at a Hollywood bank. Charges include racketeering, organized fraud, grand theft, and unlawfully filing a false document. Rundle said there's no evidence the commissioner knew about the scheme.