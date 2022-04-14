Watch
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia's Brian Kemp

Ben Gray/AP
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center, Speaker of the House David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan hold a news conference Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, to condemn the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The 2020 election cycle has left Georgia's Republican governor bruised even though he wasn't on the ballot. The two Senate Republicans defeated in runoff elections included Kemp's hand-picked appointee, Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 14, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given $500,000 to a group that is now running ads attacking Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s Republican primary challenge to Kemp, although it never mentions Perdue by name. It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, which entered the year with $120 million in cash.

The former president has until now been reluctant to spend large chunks of that money. The donation underlines continuing obsession with beating Kemp, whom he views as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

