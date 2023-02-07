Watch Now
Douglas leads Prairie View A&M over Florida A&M men's basketball team

Panthers 75, Rattlers 45
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 10:24:27-05

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — William Douglas had 19 points and Prairie View A&M cruised to a 75-45 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Douglas was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Panthers (9-15, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith added 17 points and Hegel Augustin scored 16.

Noah Meren led the way for the Rattlers (5-17, 3-8) with 14 points and four assists. Jaylen Bates pitched in with eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Prairie View A&M visits Southern, while Florida A&M hosts Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

