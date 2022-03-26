Bill to let Georgia parents reject kids' masks heads to Kemp

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are giving final approval to a bill that would let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates.

Senate Bill 514 passed the state House on a 93-52 vote. The bill goes to Gov. Brian Kemp, who is expected to sign it.

Republicans say parents should be able to reject “misguided policies” forcing their children to wear masks. Democrats say the move would gut a protective measure that could still be needed if COVID-19 resurges.

Kemp made the proposal after Republican attacks on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

She didn't wear a mask while speaking at an elementary school where they were supposed to be required.