Georgia lawmakers hand transgender decision to sports group

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are handing the decision of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to play high school sports to the state’s main athletic association. The last-minute move came minutes before the 2022 session ended. House Bill 1084 now says that the Georgia High School Association “may” ban transgender girls who play for public schools from competing against other girls.

House Speaker David Ralston says the association is the right body to make the decision. Democrats are reacting angrily to the legislation, which was pushed through without a full explanation of the changes. The measure was included in House Bill 1084, which also bans the teaching of “divisive concepts” on race.