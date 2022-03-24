Watch
Florida judge scolds ex-NBA star Ray Allen for skipping jury duty

Allen ordered to pay a fine by judge
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Ray Allen waits to hit his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen got scolded by a federal judge and ordered to donate $1,000 to charity for failing to show up at a trial after being selected as a juror. U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke told Allen, 46, during Wednesday's, March 23, 2022, hearing that he had disrespected the court by skipping out on jury service. Her order says “no man or woman is above performing that civic duty.” (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:30:26-04

MIAMI (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen got scolded by a federal judge and ordered to donate $1,000 to charity for failing to show up at a trial after being selected as a juror.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke told the 46-year-old Allen during a hearing Wednesday that he had disrespected the court.

He had been selected to serve as a juror in a fatal carjacking trial but did not appear, even after Cooke delayed the trial for a day so he could attend the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett.

Allen's lawyer said his client is sorry for the misunderstanding.

