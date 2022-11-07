Watch Now

Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way?

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden waves as he walks off stage after speaking at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 8:34 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 20:34:55-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his party’s control over Congress teetering on the brink, President Joe Biden has traveled the country this fall trying to turn the midterm elections into a choice between two visions for America. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to stick with his outlook or take the country in a different direction. Biden is dealing with difficult challenges in elections that will set the dynamics for the rest of his first term. Presidents tend to see their party suffer major setbacks in their second year in office, and in addition, Biden is saddled with a cloudy economic picture and the limits of his own popularity.

