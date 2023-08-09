The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, find out why it's better this year

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend.

The best viewing will be from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, when viewers might be able to spot a meteor per minute. And the moon will be just a sliver in the sky, making it easier to spot the streaking lights. Those who want to catch the show should look for a dark sky without clouds or light pollution.

You don't need any equipment to see the Perseids. Just lie on your back, let your eyes adjust to the dark and take in the night sky.