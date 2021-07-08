Lightning the 1st team to win Stanley Cup at home since '15

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have become the first team to win the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

The Lightning wrapped up its third title and second straight with a Game 5 win over Montreal. Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners-up when the Blackhawks ended Chicago's 77-year drought of winning it all at home. Last year, Tampa Bay won in an empty arena in Edmonton.

This time, they got to celebrate the moment with friends and family in a packed arena with some 18,000 fans.