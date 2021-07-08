Watch
Lightning the 1st team to win Stanley Cup at home since '15

Bruce Bennett/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the team's 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 08, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have become the first team to win the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

The Lightning wrapped up its third title and second straight with a Game 5 win over Montreal. Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners-up when the Blackhawks ended Chicago's 77-year drought of winning it all at home. Last year, Tampa Bay won in an empty arena in Edmonton.

This time, they got to celebrate the moment with friends and family in a packed arena with some 18,000 fans.

