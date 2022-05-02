Driver injured in crash with Florida high speed train

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A driver was critically injured early Monday when a Brightline higher speed train hit a vehicle on the railroad tracks near Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in Pompano Beach just after 5:30 a.m. Monday in Pompano Beach. Television video footage showed what appeared to be a mangled pickup truck on the tracks. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

An AP analysis shows Brightline has the worst fatality rate in the nation. Its trains have fatally struck at least 58 people since beginning test runs in 2017, an average of about one death every 33,000 miles.