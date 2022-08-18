Former Florida State football star James, Chargers agree to $76.5M extension

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday morning, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary. James is going into his fifth season. He was on the field Wednesday when the Chargers started two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.

He did not participate in the first three weeks of practice and took part only in walkthroughs as the two sides worked on an extension.

Jae C. Hong/AP Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. carries the ball during practice at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

James’ deal eclipses the four-year, $72.98 million extension Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick signed in June. That included $36 million in guaranteed salary.

Mark Wallheiser/AP FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Florida State defensive back Derwin James celebrates an interception with was ruled down in the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, in Tallahassee, Fla. James was selected to the AP All-Conference ACC team announced Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

James played three seasons from 2015-17 as a defensive back with the Florida State University football program.