Former Florida State football star James, Chargers agree to $76.5M extension

Derwin James has agreed to a four-year, $76.5-million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, making him the NFL's highest-paid safety. James is going into his fifth season and will be on the field Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, when the Chargers begin two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 22:35:57-04

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday morning, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary. James is going into his fifth season. He was on the field Wednesday when the Chargers started two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.

He did not participate in the first three weeks of practice and took part only in walkthroughs as the two sides worked on an extension.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

James’ deal eclipses the four-year, $72.98 million extension Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick signed in June. That included $36 million in guaranteed salary.

Florida State defensive back Derwin James

James played three seasons from 2015-17 as a defensive back with the Florida State University football program.

