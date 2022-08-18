Former Florida State football star James, Chargers agree to $76.5M extension

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday morning, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.
The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary. James is going into his fifth season. He was on the field Wednesday when the Chargers started two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.
He did not participate in the first three weeks of practice and took part only in walkthroughs as the two sides worked on an extension.
James’ deal eclipses the four-year, $72.98 million extension Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick signed in June. That included $36 million in guaranteed salary.
James played three seasons from 2015-17 as a defensive back with the Florida State University football program.