Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs

David Zalubowski/AP
Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:03 AM, Jun 25, 2023
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said on social media that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs. In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Sanders told his family that he had successful surgery on Friday for a blood clot in his left thigh and another in the same leg below his knee. He said he also has a blood clot in the right leg that doctors were “going to get soon.”

