Stevens' 24 points lead Florida A&M past Mississippi Valley State

Rattlers 60, Delta Devils 59
Dimingus Stevens
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida A&M guard Dimingus Stevens (0) shoots over the Louisville defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Dimingus Stevens
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 20:16:53-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dimingus Stevens scored 24 points to help Florida A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 60-59 on Monday night.

Stevens shot 7 for 13 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Tillmon scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Jaylen Bates was 4 of 4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds. The win snapped a seven-game skid for the Rattlers.

The Delta Devils (2-18, 1-5) were led by Terry Collins, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Mississippi Valley State also got 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals from Rayquan Brown. Kadar Waller also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

