Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in governor's race

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference, Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Gov. Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue will meet Sunday, April 24, 2022 for the first of three scheduled debates over the next eight days. The debates come as time grows short to persuade the many Georgia voters who will cast ballots ahead of election day May 24. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 16:54:39-04

ATLANTA —ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed and signed by Kemp last year allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session. Ruling on a motion in a lawsuit filed by Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday ruled that Kemp’s Georgians First Leadership Committee cannot solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election and any possible runoff that makes him the Republican nominee for governor.

