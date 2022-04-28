Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in governor's race

ATLANTA —ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed and signed by Kemp last year allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session. Ruling on a motion in a lawsuit filed by Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday ruled that Kemp’s Georgians First Leadership Committee cannot solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election and any possible runoff that makes him the Republican nominee for governor.