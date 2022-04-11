Watch
Georgia wildlife agency seeking reports of invasive lizards

Denis Farrell/AP
A black and white Tegu lizard sticks out its tongue at the Yebo Gogga exhibition at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg Wednesday, May 13, 2015. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has announced the first documented case of the large, non-native black and white tegu lizard in the state. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:49:07-04

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's wildlife agency is asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species.

The Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers.

The black and white lizards can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. The only known wild population of tegus in the state has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.

Tegus are commonly kept as pets. Wild populations have been found in South Carolina and Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

