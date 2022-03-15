Secret Service study of yoga class shooting shows misogyny

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Secret Service case study finds that a man who fatally shot two women at a Tallahassee yoga class in 2018 had a well-documented history of disturbing behavior toward women. The Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center study was released Tuesday.

The study is an effort to examine how contempt for women can radicalize men and spark violent and deadly behavior. The research is aimed at helping to train law enforcement, school and community officials to better identify potential attackers and stop them before they strike. The chief of the National Threat Assessment Center says “early intervention is key” and preventing targeted violence requires "a whole of community approach.”

The deadly shooting took place occurred Nov. 2, 2018, when 40-year-old Scott Beierle shot multiple people inside Hot Yoga Tallahassee on Thomasville Road.

Maura Binkley, a 21-year-old FSU student, and Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, a 61-year-old faculty member with the College of Medicine, passed away from their injuries sustained in the shooting.

Five other people were injured in the act of violence. The gunman, identified as Beierle, killed himself inside the studio that day.

The Tallahassee Police Department later found that the gunman had planned the attack for months.

"Based on the investigative work, Scott Beierle was a disturbed individual who harbored hatred toward women,"then TPD Chief Michael DeLeo stated in a 2019 press conference. "Though there was no specific target at the yoga studio on the night of Nov. 2, Scott Beierle's lifetime of misogynistic attitudes caused him to attack a familiar community where he had been arrested several times for his previous violent actions toward women."