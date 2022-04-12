Crash kills Jacksonville University soccer player in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an 18-year-old freshman player for Jacksonville University women’s soccer team was killed in a crash as they returned from a team bonding trip.

The Florida Highway Patrol says seven others in the sports utility vehicle were injured Sunday afternoon when it veered off the highway, overcorrected and flipped over.

The team was returning from a tubing trip near Lake City when the crash happened. Coach John Constable remembers Davis for her work ethic and infectious smile. And high school coach Kris Ford says Davis was a rock star her senior year at Tohopekaliga High in Kissimmee.